Mablethorpe man drives hotel customer’s car into a wall

A 25-year-old man who had been left in charge of a Mablethorpe hotel and been entrusted with the keys of a customer’s car, drove the car and crashed it into a parked car and a garden wall.

Nicholas Lanham of Emma Jayne Way, Mablethorpe admitted aggravated vehicle taking, driving with excess alcohol and without insurance or a relevant driving licence, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said that on March 8, Lanham had been in temporary charge of the Fairhaven Hotel in Mablethorpe and had started to walk home in the early hours of the morning in the company of some of the customers, including the owner of a Peugeot car, whose owner had entrusted the keys to Lanham to put in the hotel safe.

She said Lanham returned to the hotel and drove the Peugeot but crashed it into a parked Ford Ranger and a garden wall in Quebec Road, at around 3am.

She said he was trapped inside the car for 45 minutes and was then taken to hospital where a blood test revealed he had 106 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

He later admitted that although he did not normally drink alcohol, he had drunk seven or eight vodkas but could not remember taking the car or having driven it but did say he had ‘made a very silly mistake’.

Mitigating, Beris Brickles said the offences were very out of character and that Lanham had paid the £500 excess insurance payment to the owners of both the cars and also sent flowers to medical staff who had treated him at the scene.

He said he had been quite seriously injured and had been left with a head injury and a broken shoulder.

After hearing from the Probation Service, the magistrates banned Lanham from driving for 14 months but offered him the drink drivers’ rehabilitation programme which would reduce the period of disqualification by 14 weeks.

He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work for the community and fined a total of £200 with £170 in costs and charges.