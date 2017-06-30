Mablethorpe man hit car with brick after ‘getting into a mood’

A Mablethorpe man with learning difficulties has been conditionally discharged after admitting he threw a brick through the rear window of a parked car after getting ‘into a mood’.

Robert Anthony Scrivener, 29, of The Boulevard, admitted causing the damage, valued at £190, when he appeared before magistrates at Boston on Wednesday (June 28).

Dan Pietryka, prosecuting, said Scrivener lived in a home for adults with learning difficulties and at 8.30pm on May 24, he left the home in an agitated state and was seen to throw a brick through the rear window of a parked Volkswagen Beetle parked outside.

He told police he had ‘got into a mood’ and had gone for a walk to calm down and then thrown the brick, intending it to go into the road, but hit the car by mistake.

Mitigating, Sully Baig said Scrivener had been in adult care for 12 years and was ‘vulnerable, suffered from social anxiety and had learning difficulties’.

He said Scrivener did the right thing by walking away from the ‘heated discussion’ with a staff member but had vented his frustration by throwing the brick and inadvertently hitting the parked car.

The court heard Scrivener was subject to a suspended prison sentence imposed at Lincoln Crown Court in September 2015.

The magistrates imposed an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered Scrivener to pay compensation of £210 and costs and charges of £105, which will be deducted from his benefits.