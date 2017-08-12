Mablethorpe remembers Passchendaele

Have your say

Mablethorpe vertans and residents gathered at the war memorial recently to mark the Battle of Passchendaele (also known as the Third Battle of Ypres).

A special commemorative service was held to mark the centenary of the battle.

The Reverend Michelle Houldershaw, a member of the Royal British Legion’s Mablethorpe branch, gave a reading to remember the lives of those who were killed.

The battle was fought in the West Flanders region of Northern Belgium on July 31, 1917 and ended on November 6,1917.

It was reported that there were 500,000 casualties.

The battle is also renowned for treacherous muddy conditions that cost the lives of so many soldiers.