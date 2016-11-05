Mablethorpe scoope Britain in Bloom silver

Residents in Mablethorpe can be proud to hear the news that the town scooped itself a silver at the Britain in Bloom awards announcement event held in Birmingham recently.

Mablethorpe, which represented the East Midlands region, was one of only seven areas from across the UK chosen to compete in the Coastal up to 12k category of the awards.

Mablethorpe’s medal, the third highest available, confirms its position as one of the greenest and most beautiful small coastal towns in the country.

The Gold Road Corner display also received a special judges award to add to their silver success.

The plot is managed by residents Sue and John Rayment who live just opposite. They were praised for their very artistic display.

Sue said: “We are absolutely delighted that Golf Road Corner received a special judges award.

“It’s great to put Mablethorpe on the map and provide something that puts a smile on people’s faces.”