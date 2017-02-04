Mablethorpe set to see hike of 37 per cent rise in Council Tax!

The resort’s town council, which also covers Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe, has confirmed the bill for an average Band D rated property will go up from £66.69 last year to £91.44.

It means owners of Band D properties will have to pay 47.5p per week, the equivalent of almost £25 a year.

However, households will have to dig even deeper into their pockets when anticipated increases from Lincolnshire County Council, East Lindsey District Council and the Lincolnshire Police Authority are added to bills.

Many neighbouring town councils in both East and West Lindsey have restricted their increases to a single figure, although Horncastle Town Council is looking to impose a 20.24 per cent rise.

Coastal councillors have defended their decision, saying they are having to take on responsibility for services previously delivered by ELDC and the county council.

The Mablethorpe precept - the amount the council needs to deliver services has gone up to £342,382, from £247,163.

The Mayor, Coun Joyce Taylor explained: “Mablethorpe, Sutton and Trusthorpe Town Council is very active and working hard to deliver multiple projects, whilst continuing to make our parish vibrant and welcoming as we take on assets and services from other authorities, the council must make decisions that ultimately have financial implications.

“The raise is vital to ensure we meet the increased demand for key services by local residents and necessary to provide improvements in existing public property and service delivery whilst continuing to support local business, tourism and economy.

“The increase of 47.5p per week, in relation to what we do, and the assets we have acquired represent good value.”

The town council says it has listened to residents and points out the fourthcoming financial year will see it take over the operation and management of beach chalets and the ownership of Mablethorpe Community Hall from East Lindsey District Council.

The council will also face additional spending on verge and grass cutting from Lincolnshire County Council.

The town council stresses the increase will ‘pave the way forward’ in light of speculation that the government might increase legislation to limit increases.

The council says part of the precept will be used to build up its financial reserves, required by legislation, and cover the costs of future elections, which were previously met by ELDC.

Deputy Mayor Coun Tony Mee said: “The town council has an obligation to ensure that it is adequately funded to carry out its duties whilst providing excellent services at justifiable and best value cost for all, stating the average Band D amount remains significantly similar or less than comparable town and parish councils providing similar services.”

The council goes on to say that members of the public who attended a meeting in December 2016 were in full support of the budget process.

The council explains that the public agreed the town council could not provide additional services without ‘sustainable and reasonable increases’.

Coun Carl Tebbutt, chairman of the town council’s Administration Committee, said: “All budgets have been prudently set, and reductions and savings made where possible.”

