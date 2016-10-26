Mablethorpe store has its booze licence suspended

Todays Convenience Store in Mablethorpe’s High Street has been banned from selling alcohol for three months following a hearing at East Lindsey District Council on Tuesday (October 25).

The Alcohol Licensing Team from Lincolnshire Police submitted paperwork for a Licence Review Hearing after a visit to the store by officers discovered an illegal immigrant working there as well as being in sole control of the store.

A hearing was held in front of the East Lindsey District Council Licensing Sub-Committee.

After hearing all the evidence they agreed with the police that the premises had been undermining the licensing objectives by employing the illegal worker and failing to abide with all the conditions on their Premises Licence.

Sergeant Kim Enderby, from the Alcohol Licensing Department, said that on visiting the store on October 24, she found an illegal worker running the shop.

She added: “The owners had failed to show due diligence and carry out the simple right to work checks that would had prevented this situation.

“The employment of illegal workers can lead to the exploitation of the worker and gives the store unfair advantage over other businesses in the area which are operating legitimately.

“The owners of the store were unable to operate their CCTV and did not have a policy in place in relation to underage sales.

“This decision to suspend the Licence for three months sends a clear deterrent message to all stores, they need to ensure they correctly check and record the status of the staff they employ and we expect them to know and enforce the conditions on their licence.

“We do everything we can to promote and encourage lawful and responsible selling of alcohol. Those premises that fail or refuse to do this will have action taken againstthem.”

There is a 21-day appeal process - if no appeal is submitted then the suspension comes into action.