Mablethorpe teenager ‘ran into sports centre brandishing a knife’

A Mablethorpe teenager admitted running into a sport centre brandishing a knife, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on June 28.

Joshua Reynolds, 18, of Emma Jayne Way, admitted possessing the knife without legal excuse, but denied a charge of affray arising from the same circumstances. His plea was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

The court heard that Reynolds ran into the reception area of the Station Sports and Leisure Centre in Station Road on May 16 holding a knife.

He told police he had been running away from ‘some lads’ and a friend had given him the knife but he had ‘never intended to use it’.

The magistrates heard Reynolds was already on a rehabilitation order previously imposed.

The magistrates ordered a report from the Probation Service after which they imposed a community order with a requirement to attend 20 days rehabilitation and to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work for the community.

He was also ordered to pay £170 in costs and charges.