Mablethorpe woman completes marathon for Me&Dee charity

Mablethorpe resident Debbie Prince was proud to complete the London Marathon on April 23 in a time of four hours and 57 minutes.

Debbie said she was delighted to cross the finish line and added: “It got very challenging after 22 miles but I amanged to complete it.”

She has raised £1,500 for the Me&Dee charity, which provides terminally ill individuals and their families with a holiday at the seaside to remember.

Debbie added: “I would like to thank everyone who has sponsored me to achieve this fantastic total.”