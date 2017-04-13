Mablethorpe woman ready to take on London Marathon for a fourth time

An experienced Mablethorpe runner who had a broken bone in her foot the last time she ran the London Marathon is hoping for an injury-free run this time around.

Debbie Prince,46, is on her marks and getting set to take on the iconic British marathon for the fourth time.

She will be running for the Me&Dee charity on Sunday, April 23.

As she is the fundraising manager for the charity, Debbie is hoping to raise as much money as she can in order to boost the vital work it does into the future.

The Derby-based charity, headed up by co-founder Maria Hanson (MBE), provides adults and young children with life-limiting illnesses the chance to have a family holiday at the seaside.

It aims to provide families with lasting memories of their time together.

Many of the holidays are taken in Mablethorpe and me&Dee has become a popular charity in the area.

This will be Debbie’s 16th marathon and the fourth time she has run the London course.

She is hoping to continue and take part in more marathons in the future.

Debbie said: “Last time I did the London Marathon was in 2010 and I had a broken bone in my foot,

“I didn’t even realise I had done it.

“I have to go for yearly check ups and scans with my surgeon.”

The surgeon gave Debbie the all clear to run again this year and she says she wants to carry on running for charity after London is over.

She added: “I have done lots of training for London and I am hoping to raise as much money for the Me&Dee charity as I can.

“But, most of all, I am looking forward to going out there and really enjoying the London Marathon this time round.

If anyone would like to sponsor Debbie, or wants to know more information about the charity itself, please contact her on: 07415 046310.

You can email her via: debbie@mariahansonfoundation.org.uk.