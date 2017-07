A Mablethorpe woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Danielle Heaven, 20, of Somersby Avenue, committed the offence in St Leonards Drive, Chapel St Leonards, on August 21 last year.

She previously denied the charge, but changed her plea to guilty at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on June 23.

She was given five penalty points on her driving record, fined £95, and ordered to pay £300 in court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.