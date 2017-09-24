Magna Vitae offer free access to celebrate National Fitness Day 2017

Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture have joined the national campaign to make September 27 the most active day of the year.

Magna Vitae offer free access to celebrate National Fitness Day 2017itness Day encourages the nation to get involved in fitness and physical activity. Fitness centres up and down the country will be opening their doors to the public, hoping to inspire first steps towards a more active lifestyle raise awareness of its importance in helping us lead healthier and active lifestyles.

Residents in East Lindsey are invited to try a range of activities in Louth, Mablethorpe, Skegness and Horncastle on National Fitness Day, absolutely free.

Visitors will be able to take part in scheduled exercise classes and other activities at Meridian Leisure Centre, Station Sports Centre (Mablethorpe), Embassy Pool & Fitness Suite (Skegness) and Horncastle Pool & Fitness Suite. Each centre is also offering Health MOTs for all, to help identify simple changes you could make to lead a fitter and healthier lifestyle.

Naomi Baker, Operations Manager at Magna Vitae said “We are very pleased that all of our sites are able to take part in National Fitness Day this year. National Fitness Day is a fantastic celebration of physical activity and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone to our great range of fitness classes and activities. As an added incentive, we are also giving everyone who takes part the chance to win a month’s free family membership, to really help kick-start a new healthier lifestyle ”

Please visit www.magnavitae.org/events/national-fitness-day/ for more information and call your nearest Magna Vitae venue to book your place on included classes.