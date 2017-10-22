Magna Vitae Trust taken over Recollections Dementia Café in Mablethorpe

Magna Vitae Trust for leisure and culture has recently taken over the Recollections Dementia Café, formerly held at the Coastal Centre in Mablethorpe.

Still Me Recollections offers fortnightly dementia-friendly activity sessions at the Marisco Medical Practice.

Sessions provide a range of free activities including new age kurling, seated exercise, arts and crafts and singing for people living with dementia and their carers to take part in.

The next session will take place on Wednesday, October 25, between 10-11.30am in the information suite at Marisco Medical Practice.

New participants are always welcome. For more info, contact Lizzie on 07917 394641 or email elizabeth.atkin@mvtlc.org or Erica on 07919 226933 or email erica.bowering@mvtlc.org.