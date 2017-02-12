Major water supply plan to launch in Louth

A plan which sets out how to ensure a sustainable water supply in Lincolnshire - while protecting homes, farms and businesses from flooding - is due to be launched in Louth.

The Greater Lincolnshire Water Management Plan was given a seal of approval by the Environment Secretary, Andrea Leadsom MP, when it was launched in the House of Commons in September.

Ms Leadsom praised the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership for being “ahead of the game” when it comes to planning for future water supplies and reducing flood risk.

Now, the plan is being given a launch right here in Lincolnshire to allow more interested parties to find out more and share their views.

The launch will take place at Kenwick Park Hotel near Louth from 9.45am to noon on Friday February 24.

There will then be an opportunity to tour the Louth Flood Alleviation Scheme from noon until 2pm.

Mark Tinsley, chair of the Greater Lincolnshire Water Management Board, said: “Greater Lincolnshire is a growth area which is planning to create 100,000 new homes and 29,000 new jobs and grow its economy by £8 billion by 2030. The area also has a long coastline and a great deal of low-lying land.

“Forty-five per cent of Greater Lincolnshire is in the flood plain, so flood management is critical to facilitating growth.

“Our Water Management Plan is vital as it sets out how we ensure a sustainable water supply in the future while protecting our homes, farms and businesses from flooding.”

The plan aims to increase investment in three linked areas: water supply, flood risk reduction and innovative ways of managing water, such as through schemes which reduce flood risk whilst securing the water resources needed for growth.

To attend the launch, send an email to enquiries@greaterlincolnshirelep.co.uk by Friday February 10.

You can also request a hard copy of the plan or download it online by visiting www.greaterlincolnshirelep.co.uk.