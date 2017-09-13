Make savings on energy bills in East Lindsey

Residents in East Lindsey could make huge savings on winter energy bills by signing up to the latest round of the Lincolnshire Energy Switch scheme.

Householders can register to see if competing energy firms could offer householders better deals on bills. Anyone can register, whether residents own their home or rent it by visiting www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/energyswitch

There is no obligation for people to accept the offer or a new tariff from a supplier, but if they do it’s easy and straightforward and the new provider will take care of the process.

Residents can also register by calling 0800 0488439.