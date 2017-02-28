Make the perfect pancake this Shrove Tuesday

Enjoy ‘flipping good’ pancakes with this handy how-to from the Central England Co-operative

Pancake Day is here today (February 28) and Central England Co-operative has come up with some top tips to ensure people are at their flipping best when they head for the milk, eggs and flour.

Whether you like a classic pancake with sugar and lemon or maybe something a bit more eye-catching, Central England Co-op has come up with some great recipes that can be used to help craft the perfect pancake.

Below is a one-stop-shop for Pancake Day including a seven-step recipe for a classic pancake and a guide to the very best fillings available.

Perfect pancake recipe

Serves: 12 pancakes / Preparation time: 10 minutes / Cooking time: 20 minutes

You will need:

125g plain flour

2 free range eggs

300ml semi skimmed milk

25g unsalted melted butter, plus extra for frying

1 tbsp oil

Method:

1. Sieve the flour into a bowl and make a well in the middle. Crack the eggs into the well and whisk - some flour will be incorporated into the eggs as you whisk.

2. Slowly pour the milk into the well and continue whisking. The flour will fall into the liquid so keep whisking until you have a smooth batter.

3. Add the batter mix, cover and leave to stand for about 30 minutes.

4. Put 1 tsp of oil and a little butter into a frying pan over a medium heat, pouring any excess out of the pan.

5. Use a ladle to pour a little mixture in to the pan, move the pan around until the base is covered with batter and pour out any excess.

6. Cook for a couple of minutes, flip the pancake and cook for a further minute. Repeat with the rest of the pancake mixture.

7. Serve with lemon juice and sugar, fruit compote or chocolate sauce.

If savoury fillings whet your appetite why not try cheese and ham in your pancakes - or for a healthier option you could pop in some mixed roast vegetables.

For that classic sweet-but-savoury hit, bacon and maple syrup are the perfect choice for your pancakes.

To satisty those sweet tooth cravings, lashings of chocolate and sliced banana will never go out of style, but why not try other fruits like blueberries and a yoghurt topping?

Or make a real event of it with a pudding pancake stuffed with vanilla ice cream, with apple sauce and cinnamon!