Make up a ‘Smiley Bag’ in Louth for refugees

Louth Churches for refugees are asking for local people to make up a ‘Smiley Bag’ for a child living in Syria or Iraq.

With Christmas approaching, child refugees will struggle to get a gift during the festive period, so why not help to put a smile on their face. The age groups are 3-5 years, 6-9 and 10-13 years of age.

You need to fill a drawstring gym bag with new items only, such as sponges, soap bars, a notepad and crayons or a small cuddly toy and socks. Also consider donating £2 to help with transport costs (just pop it in the bag).

Please deliver your bags to the Methodist Church in Nichol Hill, Louth. The final collection date is Saturday, November 11, 2-4pm.