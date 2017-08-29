Man allegedly assaulted in Louth

A 69-year-old man was allegedly assaulted following an altercation in Louth last week.

The altercation, between two males, took place on the junction of Little Eastgate and Cannon Street in Louth last Wednesday (August 23) between 2.25pm and 2.45pm.

Before the alleged assault took place, one of the males was sat in a parked silver Vauxhall Astra, while the other was stood on the pavement.

Any witnesses are asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 265 of August 23.