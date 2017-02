A man has been arrested for ‘driving offences’ following a two-vehicle collision this morning (Thursday).

The collision occurred on the A16 at Holton le Clay this morning, and the road had been cleared by midday.

At this stage, there have been no reports of any injuries.

According to police, one man was arrested on suspicion of unspecified ‘driving offences’ after the collision.

