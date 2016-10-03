Man arrested following alleged drink-drive collisions in Louth

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 1) after multiple vehicles were hit and damaged in Louth.
The collisions occurred at around 2am, involving a Land Rover and several parked cars in the Ramsgate and Victoria Road area.
Four parked vehicles have been reported as damaged following the incident, although an eyewitness claimed that ‘about six or seven cars’ were hit.
The Land Rover driver, a 37-year-old man, was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
He has been bailed until Tuesday October 18 while police enquiries continue.
• Did you see anything, or have any information that could assist the police investigation? Call 101, quoting incident number 50 of October 1.