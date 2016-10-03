Man arrested following alleged drink-drive collisions in Louth

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 1) after multiple vehicles were hit and damaged in Louth.

The collisions occurred at around 2am, involving a Land Rover and several parked cars in the Ramsgate and Victoria Road area.

The damage left behind following the collision in Victoria Road. kX3EgkS9Hl6zKx7-9618

Four parked vehicles have been reported as damaged following the incident, although an eyewitness claimed that ‘about six or seven cars’ were hit.

The Land Rover driver, a 37-year-old man, was later arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

He has been bailed until Tuesday October 18 while police enquiries continue.

• Did you see anything, or have any information that could assist the police investigation? Call 101, quoting incident number 50 of October 1.