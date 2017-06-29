Man assaulted partner after argument over shopping

An argument over his partner going shopping has resulted in a Mablethorpe man appearing in court for assault.

Richard Virgo, 29, of Alexandra Road, admitted assaulting his former partner Kerry Hancox by beating on April 17 when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (June 28).

He also admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards Raymond Johnson on May 22.

Prosecuting, Dan Pietryka said the couple had been in a relationship and an argument arose because Virgo did not want Ms Hancox to go shopping.

He said Virgo locked the door, pushed her in the stomach onto the sofa and also put his hands around her neck.

He said Virgo then went into the kitchen and got a knife which he used to mark his own wrists and threaten to injure himself.

Mr Pietryka said Virgo denied grabbing her throat when he was interviewed by the police later and said that he had locked her in because when she had left in the past she had ‘not come back for days.’

He said there were red marks around Ms Hancox’ throat.

Mitigating, Daven Naghen said there was a dispute about what the argument was about but Virgo had no intention of committing suicide and just used the knife on himself to get her to explain calls recorded on her mobile phone.

He said it had not been reported to the police until June 2 and although he admitted pushing her in the heat of the moment, he denied putting his hands around her throat.

He said the second incident occurred when he jumped in front of a friend’s car who he believed had been making a lot of calls to Ms Hancox’ phone.

Mr Naghen said it had ‘not been a violent relationship’ and this was the first incident between them.

The magistrates imposed a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered Virgo to pay £105 in costs and charges.