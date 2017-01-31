Man charged with drink-driving after crashing into lamppost in Mablethorpe

A 25-year-old man from the Mablethorpe area has been charged with drink-driving after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a lamppost at the weekend.

Lewis Loy, of Masons Gardens, was arrested after the incident which took place at around 5am in Mablethorpe High Street.

Nobody was injured in the collision.

Loy has since been charged with drink-driving, and is set to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Monday February 13.