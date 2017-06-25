Man faces trial over Louth hotel fraud charge

A man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of fraud which allegedly involved him using a stolen credit card to pay for meals and accommodation at a popular Louth hotel.

Ian Cullen appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 9, where it was alleged that he had committed the offence at the Best Western Kenwick Park Hotel between May 28 and May 31.

A separate charge alleged that he had driven a motor vehicle at Kenwick Hill, Louth, while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence, on May 29.

Cullen, 51, of Windsor Terrace in Fleetwood, Lancashire, previously pleaded not guilty to both charges at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on June 1.

He was remanded into custody at this time, while more information was acquired and police carried out enquiries.

Cullen maintained his ‘not guilty’ plea at his most recent court appearance on June 9.

Following the most recent hearing, Cullen was again remanded into custody until July 5, when his case will continue to be dealt with at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.