Man hospitalised after Louth assault

A 27-year-old man was left with facial injuries at the weekend following a late-night assault in Watts Lane, Louth.

The victim had been drinking in the King’s Head pub late on Saturday night (August 19), and was walking along Newmarket before the assault occurred.

The assault took place in Watts Lane shortly afterwards, at around 12.15am on Sunday morning.

He was later treated in hospital for facial injuries.

The offender is described as being a white male, over six foot tall, wearing a long-sleeve light coloured top and dark shorts.

If you have any information, contact PC 452 O’Reilly on 101, quoting incident number 299 of August 20.