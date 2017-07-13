Man pleads ‘not guilty’ to Mablethorpe child porn charges

A 57-year-old man has appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on allegations of making and taking thousands of indecent images of children.

Andrew Gilbert, now living at Boultham Park Road in Lincoln, has been charged with five allegations of making both still and moving indecent photographs of children, one of taking an indecent photograph on at least four occasions in April 2008, and one of possessing an extreme pornographic image involving a person engaging in sexual activity with an animal.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place in Mablethorpe between April 2005 and January 2014, and involve more than 9,000 photographs.

Mr Gilbert entered ‘not guilty’ pleas to all the allegations.

Simon Rowe, for the Crown Prosecution Service, said some of the charges related to one particular child, and the allegations were too serious to be heard in the Magistrates Court.

Gilbert was sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on August 9. He was granted unconditional bail.