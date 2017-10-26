Man seriously injured in Tetney collision

A man has been seriously injured in a collision on Station Road in Tetney.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 6.30pm last night (Wednesday, October 25) after a grey Alfa Romeo and a silver Peugeot 303 were involved in a collision.

The driver of the Alfa, a local man in his 40s, was taken to hospital in Hull with serious injuries.

A man driving a Peugeot, also involved in the incident was also injured, but it’s not as serious.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for any witnesses who saw the Peugeot travelling towards Tetney, or the Alfa travelling in the opposite direction.

If you saw anything, please call 101, quoting incident number 373 of October 25.