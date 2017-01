A man attempted to steal a handbag from an occupied car in Louth on Saturday evening (January 28) at around 5.30pm.

The car was parked in Ramsgate, and the offender rode a bike towards Eastgate following the alleged incident.

He is described as being a white male, age 30-40, wearing a black hooded jacket and black trousers.

If you have any information, call police on 101 and quote incident number 287 of January 28.