Manby-based photogeapher takes to the skies for charity

A Legbourne woman who is afraid of heights took part in the ultimate challenge - hurling herself out of a plane at 10,000ft for charity.

Jeni Lowe,34, who runs Signature Photography in Manby, decided to battle her demons in order to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice - who are this year celebrating their 35th anniversary.

“I’m very afraid of heights and in a nutshell I don’t like doing anything that involves being high up,” Jeni said.

But for Ms Lowe, St Barnabas Hospice is a charity very close to her as she has had a number of family members that have needed the charity’s help.

“St Barnabas is a cause close to my heart,” Jeni added.

“And I decided that if members of my family can be brave enough to get through their health issues - then I can face my fear of heights and jump out of a plane.

“This charity is a great cause and they do amazing work.”

Jeni undertook her skydive at Hibaldstow Airfield near Brigg.

She has currently taken to running, and given the quick time she reached the ground from 10,000ft - it might be her quickest mad dash to date.

“From jumping out of the plane to hitting the ground it’s about 10K,” Jeni said,

“I am running a lot of 5Ks lately, so you could say it’s my quickest 5K so far.”

So did Jeni enjoy it, despite being afraid of heights?

“I was very nervous going up there, but I really enjoyed the jump,” she said.

“The best bit was, whilst you’re there in the air after the parachute comes out, you’re just there drifting - it’s amazing, so peaceful and quiet. I would definitely do it again.”

In total Jeni has raised £450 for St Barnabas Hospice and she would like to express her gratitude to those who sponsored her.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to all of my family, friends and clients that took the time to sponsor me - it’s greatly appreciated,” Jeni said. To make a donation towards Jeni’s skydive, visit: doitfor charity.com/jenniferlowe.