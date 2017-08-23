Marathon 2017 event in Mablethorpe has had to be cancelled

The Mablethorpe Marathon committee have given a statement, expressing the sad news that this year’s event, due to be held on October 1, has had to be cancelled.

The committee is only a small band of dedicated volunteers and due to ill health and other circumstances beyond their control, they have had no other choice.

The marathon has been running for the last 11 years.

Helen Nicholson, chair of the Mablethorpe Marathon committee said: “We are devastated that the events scheduled for 2017 will not go ahead and we will miss the runners and supporters.”

Ms Nicholson added that the committee felt that it was better to have no event, rather than run a sub-standard event.

Committee members really hope that people will support their difficult decision - one which was not taken lightly.

They apologise to all runners and supporters - all runners who have already registered, will be reimbursed.

The committee are hoping to be back and being in a stronger position to put on the event next year in 2018.

For any further information or enquiries, please email: info@mablethorpe marathon.org.uk.