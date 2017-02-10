Market Rasen man admits attacking woman with a wooden chair leg

A Market Rasen man attacked a woman friend with a wooden chair leg after arguing with her, Lincoln Crown Court was told today (Friday).

Ryan Richardson, 29, of Jameson Bridge Street, grabbed Maxine Kay by the hair and pulled her to the ground.

Robert Sandford, prosecuting, said: “Richardson punched her. He then went into his own home and came back and struck her with a wooden chair leg.”

Richardson went on to kick his victim before spitting at her and telling her he had a contagious disease.

Mr Sandford said the incident had a significant impact on Ms Kay who has since been diagnosed as suffering from post traumatic stress disorder as a direct result of the assault.

David Eager, in mitigation, said Richardson had no previous convictions and suffers from mental health problems.

He told the court: “Miss Kay was formerly a friend of his.

“There does not seem to be any reason for his behaviour other than his personality disorder.”

Richardson admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm as a result of the incident on 21 May 2015.

He was given a 12 month jail sentence suspended for two years with supervision and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days.

Judge Simon Hirst also imposed an indefinite restraining order banning Richardson from contacting Maxine Kay.

The judge said: “It is clear that there is a connection between his disorder and how he behaved.”