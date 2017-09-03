Market Rasen: Revving up for hospice funds at Willingham Woods

The annual motorbike run in aid of Andy’s Children’s Hospice heads out from Willingham Woods this Sunday, September 3.

Riders can join the run at the start or at any of the stop-off points around the route.

All makes, models and engine sizes are welcome.

The ride begins at 11am and arrives at The Royal Oak (The Splash), in Little Cawthorpe, for a barbecue and raffle, roughly an hour and 45 minutes later.

The route will also take in Burgh on Bain, Wragby, Bardney, RAF Waddington (first stop), Metheringham, Woodhall Spa, Horncastle cattle market (second stop) and Maltby.

Top prize in this year’s raffle is two VIP two VIP hospitality tickets for the three-day BSB Cadwell weekend in 2018, donated by Honda Racing.

It costs £5 per bike to enter the bike run, which is payable on the day.

For more details, call ZaZa on 01472 571268 or email zaza.warren@nhs.net

Now in its 16th year, the popular event is once again raising vital funds for Andy’s, the children’s hospice at St Andrew’s, which provides free care for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses.