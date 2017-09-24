Marketing Monday returns on September 25

The relaunched ‘Marketing Monday’ business networking group will hold its next meeting in Louth on Monday (September 25).

Marketing Monday provides like-minded businesses with a chance to meet up informally at Larders Coffee House in Butcher Lane (between Mercer Row and the Cornmarket).

The cafe has a range of hot drinks available along with smoked bacon or sausage baps, and vegetarian specials.

The benefits of attending a Marketing Monday meeting include an informal and supportive atmosphere where you can gather advice and support, share ideas, and have the opportunity to spread the word about your business. No pre-booking is required and there are no charges, other than the cost of your refreshments.

There will be topical interactive 10-minute business ‘snippet’ slot at 8.30am, based on sharing good practice .

On September 25, the topic will be ‘Duncan & Toplis: Tax Planning/Topical Business Issues’ with Robert Mantle.

For further details, visit www.marketingmonday.biz, or search for ‘Marketing Monday Louth’ on Facebook or Twitter.