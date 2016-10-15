Marshchapel Stores wins top award

Marshchapel Stores and Post Office has been named the Independent Retailer of the Year at the Retail Industry Awards 2016.

The ceremony was held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Current owners Brenda and Rob Joynson were thrilled to be given the award.

Brenda said: “It is so gratifying to feel that all our hard work has been recognised by people from within our industry, although, in the end, it is only worthwhile if our customers also think we are doing the right things.

“It was nerve-wracking on the night of the awards ceremony because ours was one of the last awards to be announced.

“We knew we were on a shortlist of the three best entrants in the UK but couldn’t believe it when they read out our name – it was an incredible moment for us.”

Marshchapel Stores and Post Office is a village store serving the communities of Marshchapel, North Cotes and Grainthorpe.

The latest improvements made to the business was the total modernisation of the post office in July.