May the force be with you at Louth Library

May the force be with you if you venture into the Louth Library celebrations of the annual Star Wars Reads Day this year as there will be a twist.

The stories and craft event will take place on Thursday, May 6, from 10am to noon.

In order to extend the festivities to the weekend, there will be lightsabers, stormtroopers and R2D2 with stories told around ‘The Death Star’.

So book your place now for just £1 each to avoid disappointment.

Karen Waring, Louth library manager, said: “The epic storytelling and endless imagination of the Star Wars world makes it perfect for encouraging children of all ages to get involved in reading.

“The whole concept of Star Wars shows children that they can get involved in a galaxy light years away just by opening a book.”

For more information, please phone the customer service centre on:01522 782010.

You can email the library via: Louth.Library@gll.org.

Or you can speak to a member of staff in the library at any time.