Mayor of Louth to host fundraising quiz and supper

Mayor of Louth, Councillor Pauline Watson, will be holding a special Christmas quiz, supper and raffle in a fortnight’s time, to raise money towards the Mayor’s Charity Fund which will support local good causes.

Coun Watson will hold the event at the London Road Pavilion in Louth on Friday December 1, starting at 7pm.

Teams of up to six people are invited to take part and tickets cost £8 per person, including supper.

Tickets must be paid for in advance, no later than Friday November 24. Call Louth Town Council on 01507 355895 or email admin@louthtowncouncil.gov.uk

Raffle prize donations will be gratefully received.

The venue is kindly being sponsored by Magna Vitae.