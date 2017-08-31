Mayor of Mablethorpe Braves the Shave for Macmillan

The Mayor of Mablethorpe, Tony Mee, recently ‘braved the shave’ to raise funds for Macmillian Cancer Support.

Joining the Mayor with the shave was his Town Clerk Steve Fletcher, and John Gregory.

The fundraiser took place at The Meridale Centre in Sutton on Sea recently, during the busy Friday morning community hub.

When all of the money is collected, the trio hope to have raised over £1,000 for Macmillan between them.

Mablethorpe Co-operative Food Store team leaders, Lesley Millward and Rebecca Melbourne, presented both the Mayor and the Town Clerk with a donation of £50 each towards their fundraising amounts.

The shaves were performed by Katy Bronwich and Danielle Limage from Solo Hair Salon in Sutton, free of charge.

All three gentleman thank everyone for their support and donations.