Memorial plaque at grand opening of the skate park

The grand opening of Louth skate park on Saturday (June 24) and the unveiling of the plaque in memory of Stuart Pickering, who was instrumental in helping the project to go ahead.

The Louth XSports committee hosted the grand opening of the long-awaited Louth Skate Park in Wood Lane on Saturday (June 24), following many years of hard work and effort to get the project to go ahead.

Over 70 youths and parents attended, and Liam Andrews and Evie Wood cut the ribbon to officially open the skate park at midday.

On the wall of the Meridian Leisure Centre, just opposite the skate park, a memorial plaque was unveiled in memory of Stuart Pickering, who passed away two months ago.

Stuart, who has been described as a ‘quiet genius’, was instrumental in helping the skate park to go ahead, and secured a crucial £38,000 grant from the Veolia Trust last year.