Memories at Meridale in Sutton on Sea celebrate first year

The Memories at Meridale Dementia Group recently marked its first anniversary since its formation.

Founder Margaret Rolls holds a weekly meeting for those who suffer from dementia and also for their carers at The Meridale Centre in Sutton on

Sea.

After the event, Margaret told the Leader: “We held a little birthday style tea party to mark the first anniversary since Memories at Meridale was formed.”

She also said that everyone had a great afternoon enjoying, food, games and rounded things off with a good old-fashioned sing-a-long.

“It was a great turnout on the day and I would just like to thank everyone who came along to support the event,” Margaret added.

If you want to go along and see what the group is all about, you would be most welcome.

They meet at the Meridale Centre every Wednesday morning from 10am until 12noon.