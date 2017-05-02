‘Memory Matters’ walk in Louth to help battle dementia

The Rotary Club of Louth, Magna Vitae Trust, and the ‘Memories Matter’ Dementia café are once again coming together to support local people affected by dementia.

Join them for their annual Dementia Charity Walk to raise money for Louth’s Dementia Café and awareness of the condition.

The walk is part of a series of events throughout Dementia Awareness week aimed at raising awareness of the condition and is part of the national campaign which will encourage people to unite around one thing – making life better for people affected by dementia.

The walk will take place on May 14, leaving from Halfpenny Lane car park at 2pm.

Walkers will cover 2.5 miles, ending at Meridian Leisure Centre in Wood Lane, Louth.

Rotarian Richard Jones, organiser of the Memory Walk along with colleagues from Magna Vitae and the Trinity Centre, said: “It is very appropriate for the Rotary Club of Louth to help organize the Dementia Walk, as dementia is now one of Rotary’s big battlegrounds, and raising funds and taking action towards the eradication of dementia will be a key activity for Rotarians in the coming years.

“Joining us on the Dementia Charity Walk is a terrific opportunity for people who have been touched by dementia to raise awareness of the effects of the disease, as well as helping raise funds for Louth’s Dementia Café which supports people with the disease and their carers.”

To register, visit the Trinity Centre in Eastgate on Tuesday between 10am and 2pm to collect your Memory Walk Pack, or contact Louth Rotary Club on 01507 354288. Alternatively, email louthrotary@gmail.com.