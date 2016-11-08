MET OFFICE SNOW UPDATE: Wintry weather to reach Lincolnshire, Leicestershire, Rutland and North Cambridgeshire overnight

As much as four centimetres of snow is forecast for the Midlands by the Met Office for tomorrow morning, Wednesday.

The Met Office have this morning updated a severe weather warning and forecast that although the snow will be worst over high ground it will also fall at lower levels.

It has said snow is possible across Leicestershire, Rutland and Lincolnshire as far south as the Cambridgeshire borders.

The Met Office warning currently reads: “Rain will turn to snow in places later on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. This could bring accumulations of 4 to 8 cm across some hilly areas of northern England and Scotland, largely above 200-300 m, with as much as 15 cm possible above 300-400m.

“Overnight Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, as snow peters out over Scotland, Pennine areas are expected to receive a covering of snow, largely on vegetated surfaces above 200-300 m. However, there is also the potential for 5-10 cm of snow to settle to low levels over parts of Yorkshire and down into the northeast Midlands, though with a good deal of uncertainty about this.

“Please be aware of the potential for difficult driving conditions in some areas.

“A band of rain spreading slowly in will turn to snow as it encounters cold air. Whilst this will be mainly on high ground, and heavier bursts could easily bring snow down to low levels. Overnight into Wednesday morning, there are concerns that heavier bursts could bring snow more widely down to low levels over parts of the Midlands and northern England, though at this stage there is still low confidence.”