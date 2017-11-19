Minister praises Withern school for 100% phonics success

Staff and pupils at a successful village primary school have been congratulated by a government minister after achieving top results in the phonics screening check.

Minister of State for School Standards, Nick Gibb MP, wrote to James Siddle - head teacher at St Margaret’s CE Primary School in Withern - at the end of October to praise the school’s ‘outstanding achievement’ in the phonics screening check earlier this year.

One hundred per cent of St Margaret’s pupils ‘reached or exceeded’ the pass mark in the check, putting the school in the ‘top three per cent’ of all primary schools in the country.

In his letter to Mr Siddle, Mr Gibb said: “I would like to congratulate you, your staff and your pupils on your school’s outstanding achievement in the 2017 phonics screening check.”

“Your success in teaching phonics means your pupils are developing a firm foundation in reading, from which they can become increasingly fluent and develop a lifelong love of reading.

“Thank you for your work in this vital area of a child’s early education, and congratulations again to you and your staff for all you have achieved.”

Head teacher Mr Siddle told the Leader: “We were delighted to receive the letter, as the staff and children worked really hard to achieve such great results.

“I am delighted for all the staff and children as it highlights the consistently high standards achieved at the school.”