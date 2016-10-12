‘Minor injuries’ after HGV and van collide on A16 near Louth

Part of the A16 was closed between Louth and Alford yesterday evening (Tuesday) following a collision between an HGV and white Ford Transit van.

The collision was reported at 7.04pm yesterday and emergency services rushed to the scene, closing the road until 11.40pm.

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that only minor injuries were sustained.

The road is now being assessed by the Highways Department as it may have been damaged.

• If you have any information, call police on 101 and quote incident 378 of October 11.