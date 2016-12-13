Missing boy (10) seen running down the A16 has been found

A ten-year-old missing child, who went missing from Fotherby and was seen running along the A16 yesterday evening (December 12), has been found safe and well.

The boy was reported missing at around 4pm yesterday, and a member of the public reported a sighting of him at around 5pm when he was described as running along the A16 at Utterby towards North Thoresby.

Thankfully, PCSO Sally Hewitt from the Louth Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team reported that the boy had been found “safe and well” at around 8.45pm.

Thanks go to all those who helped with the search.