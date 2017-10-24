More adopters needed for brothers and sisters in Lincolnshire

Nearly 50 per cent of children currently waiting to be adopted in Lincolnshire are brothers and sisters who need to be kept together.

In Lincolnshire there is a particular need for adopters of brothers and sisters who need to be kept together; children aged three years and above; and children with additional needs and disabilities.

Councillor Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services, said: “Older children are often likely to have brothers and sisters, or have additional needs. Unfortunately, there is currently a shortage of adoptive parents coming forward for these children, and they often end up waiting the longest to find a home where they can feel safe and thrive.”

Coun Bradwell urged prospective adopters to get in touch.

Anne Johnson, Adoption Team Manager, added: “We’re asking anyone who may be considering adoption to think about whether they could parent a sibling group. At the moment we have two sibling groups aged three years and under who are waiting to be placed.”

For more information, call 01522 554114, or visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk.