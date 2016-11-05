Motorbikes and chainsaw stolen through garage roof

Two motorbikes and a chainsaw have been stolen through the roof of a garage in Swaby.

Police are appealing for information on the incident following the garage burglary which took place overnight between yesterday (Friday) and today (Saturday).

They said the vehicles were manufactured by KTM.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on non-emergency number 101 quoting incident 91 of November 5, 2016.