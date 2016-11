Two mountain bikes were stolen from a shed in Station Road, Grasby, between Thursday and Friday (November 10-11.

The shed was broken into between 8pm on Thursday and 6am on Friday.

The stolen bikes were a ladies ‘Giant’ mountain bike in red, and a mens ‘Avanti’ mountain bike in matt red and grey.

If you have any information, call 101 and quote crime number 16000367397.