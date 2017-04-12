Mountain bikes stolen in Welton Le Wolds

Two mountain bikes have been stolen in Welton Le Wold in the early hours of Friday, April 7.

Lincolnshire Police has said that a garage was thought to have been broken into at around 2am.

A number of tools and two push bikes were taken from the garage.

One bike is described as being a dark coloured boardman hybrid style bike and the other was a blue and green coloured cube bike.

If you have any information on these bikes as to where they might be, please contact Lincolnshire Police on the standard 101 number, quoting incident number 18 of April 7.