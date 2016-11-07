MP joins campaign for more defibrillators in Louth and Horncastle schools

Victoria Atkins MP has shown her support for more lifesaving defibrillators in Louth and Horncastle’s schools.

As part of last month’s ‘Restart A Heart Day’, Victoria met with The Oliver King Foundation which was set up following the tragic death of 12-year-old Oliver King, from Liverpool, from a sudden cardiac arrest during a swimming race.

Every year 30,000 people suffer a sudden cardiac arrest, and 12 young people die from this every week. Early access to a defibrillator is vital as for every minute that passes, the chances of survival drop by 10 per cent.

Victoria said: “I am proud to support the campaign to save lives and protect children by raising awareness about the need for defibrillators in our schools.

“I commend the King family and the Foundation for the important work that they are doing so that families in Louth & Horncastle do not have to suffer the terrible loss of a child.”