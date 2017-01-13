MP Victoria Atkins visits service staff who are still preparing for storm surge

MP for Louth and Horncastle, Victoria Atkins has spent time in Louth today (Friday) visiting the emergency crews who have been assisting with the storm surge preparations.

Ms Atkins has praised the tireless work undergone by these men and women who have helped and still are assisting with the storm surge as the high tides are set to hit Mablethorpe at around 6pm tonight.

She said: “The emergency services have reacted with great professionalism and expertise in meeting the risks posed by the risks of a tidal surge. “Today, I have visited Louth Fire and Police stations to see how the emergency services are working with the Army to keep us safe and to thank them for all their hard work.”

The Louth and Horncastle MP added: “I have also visited the Emergency Rescue Centre set up in the Meridian Centre in Louth to thank the LIVES responders, Red Cross volunteers and the Leisure Centre staff for making the residents who have been moved from their homes comfortable.

“I hope and pray that everyone stays safe and warm this weekend.”

The rest centre in Louth is still up and running if anyone needs to make use of it this evening.

It was opened by the Lincolnshire Resilience Forum and the Red Cross is working as part of a multi-agency response in partnership with Lincolnshire Police, Lincolnshire County Council, the emergency services, the Environment Agency and other voluntary sector partners.

Anita Moore, emergency response service coordinator for the British Red Cross in Lincolnshire, said: “Our highly trained specialist staff and volunteers are already providing refreshments and emotional support to several people and their pets.

“The rest centre will remain open to anybody who has had to move out of their home because of the flood alert.”

The Lincolnshire resilience Forum is advising residents to be responsible and take action which could include staying with people who live outside of the flood risk area, moving upstairs or moving to a rest centre.

The situation is ongoing and additional Red Cross volunteers are on standby to be deployed as long as flood alerts remain in place.

If you live on the east coast of Lincolnshire and are concerned or need help or advice, you can ring Lincolnshire County Council on 01522 782230.

People can also call the Environment Agency Floodline on 0345 988 1188 for the latest flood warnings in their own area.