Mum from Skegness reunited with officers who helped her in labour

A new mum has been reunited with two police officers, from the Alford and Mablethorpe policing team, who helped her when she went into labour at the roadside last month.

Emily Barker, 25, from Skegness, was helped by PC James Latto and PC Chris Phillips at the side of the A158, late on Saturday July 8.

Emily told the Leader: “Unfortunately, an ambulance was unable to attend to me, therefore I was completely reliant on the police officers.

“They escorted myself, my partner Scott Reynolds, and my mother Sharon Barker-Booth, to Boston Pilgrim Hospital.

“As the baby was positioned back to back,I was in a tremendous amount of pain.”

Thankfully, Emily went on to deliver a healthy baby girl, named Raegan Quinn Reynolds, on the morning of July 9.

Emily said: “I really appreciate their quick thinking and calming influence at a very traumatic time.

“If it weren’t for the fantastic efforts of the maternity staff, as well as the police officers, Raegan may have not survived as the umbilical cord was around her neck.

“Their professionalism and skills were second to none.

“The officers kept in touch and visited me whilst on duty at my home on August 3 with a beautiful bouquet of flowers, and a very special police bear for Raegan which we will treasure always!”