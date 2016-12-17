Mum on coastal walk in memory of her daughter

An inspirational mum is currently walking the coast of Great Britain in memory of her daughter as well as raising funds for charity.

Natalia Spencer,41, from Cheltenham walked past Donna Nook, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea last week as part of her 6,000-mile journey.

Her daughter Elizabeth fell ill with a relatively common virus which triggered a rare autoimmune condition. After18 days on life support, she passed away on December 10, 2015. Elizabeth loved the seaside and Natalia realised she felt much closer to her daughter at the coast.

Just six weeks later, on February 14, Natalia set off from Durdle Door in Dorset, the last beach she and Elizabeth visited together. Since then she has walked over 4,000 miles already.

On arriving to visit the seals on day 252 of her journey, Natalia said: “I really enjoyed visiting Donna Nook.

“But it made me very sad to watch the grey seals mummies and babies, because Elizabeth had some very cute mummy and baby grey seal soft toys and would have loved this place and because I so much want to share this life and its wonderful experiences with my beautiful Elizabeth.”

Natalia is raising funds for Wallace and Gromit’s Grand Appeal for critically ill children. If you would like to donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Natalia-Spencer.